Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Housemaid Reveals 1 Crore Demand to Police

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, the popular Bollywood actor, is currently hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery.

The shocking incident took place in the early hours of the morning, and the housemaid working at the actor’s residence revealed chilling details to the police in the FIR filed at the Bandra Police Station.

Housemaid Describes the Attacker’s Demands

According to the caretaker, she heard strange noises around 2:00 AM and went to investigate. She found a man emerging from the bathroom, heading toward Saif Ali Khan‘s son Jeh’s bed. When she tried to intervene, the attacker lunged at her with a wooden object. Upon questioning the intruder, the housemaid was told, “I need money,” and when asked how much, the assailant replied, “one crore.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Rush to the Scene

Hearing the commotion, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, rushed to the scene. The attacker then assaulted Saif with a wooden object and a hexa blade. The actor sustained injuries to his back, neck, left hand, and other parts of his body, causing significant bleeding.

CCTV footage circulating on social media captured the attacker fleeing the scene, running away from the staircase after the incident. Saif Ali Khan was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Dr. Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgical team, explained, “Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to his thoracic spinal cord from the lodged knife.

Surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two additional deep wounds on his left hand and neck were treated by the plastic surgery team. He is now completely stable and recovering well.”

Celebrities Visit Saif Ali Khan in the Hospital

Several members from the Bollywood industry, including Sanjay Dutt, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, visited Saif Ali Khan at the hospital to offer their support during his recovery.