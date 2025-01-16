Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Failed Robbery or Targeted Attack? CCTV Exposes Intruder’s Movements

Mumbai: The investigation into the shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence is progressing swiftly, with Mumbai Police making significant headway less than 24 hours after the incident.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gedam Dixit confirmed that the attack was a failed burglary attempt, which escalated into a violent assault on the actor. This clarification came after some initial confusion surrounding the nature of the attack, as Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, had earlier described it as a burglary.

Saif Ali Khan was not the only one who got injured

In a disturbing turn of events, Saif Ali Khan’s maid, Leena, was also injured in the attack on Thursday night. Leena, who resides in the room of the actor’s younger son, Jeh, was stabbed with the same knife used in the assault on Khan. After receiving immediate medical attention for her injuries, Leena returned home and later provided a statement to the Bandra Police Station. The attack, which initially targeted Khan, has left both the actor and his maid injured, adding to the gravity of the situation as police continue their investigation into the incident.

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Suspect’s Movements Captured on CCTV

According to police sources, the unknown attacker responsible for the assault on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan entered his building around 2:00 am by scaling the compound wall at the back of his apartment. The suspect then proceeded to climb the stairs to the top floor, where he attacked Saif. After carrying out the assault, the attacker fled the scene by once again jumping over the wall from the same back exit. The police have been able to track the suspect’s movements through CCTV footage, which has provided crucial evidence in the investigation.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 2.5 Inches of Knife Recovered from Actor’s Wound

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect May Have Been Inside the House, CCTV Shows No Entry

According to reports, the person who attacked Saif Ali Khan was familiar with a member of the household and gained entry into the house with their assistance. The police have also reviewed the CCTV footage from inside the house but found no signs of anyone entering. This has led the police to suspect that if no one entered from outside, the attacker may have already been inside the house.

Police Progress in Identifying the Attacker

DCP Gedam Dixit revealed that one of the attackers had been identified and that the individual managed to escape through the staircase after scaling the compound walls to gain access to the residence. “We are working to arrest the accused,” said Dixit. “Ten detection teams are actively working on the case, and an offense has been registered at the Bandra Police Station.”

While initial investigations did not entertain the burglary angle, the police have since confirmed that the attack was a botched robbery that led to Saif Ali Khan being injured during a violent confrontation with the assailant.

Saif Ali Khan, who sustained significant injuries during the attack, is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to the hospital’s authorities, the actor suffered a major injury to his thoracic spinal cord. A knife was reportedly lodged in his spine, causing spinal fluid to leak.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, provided an update on the actor’s condition. “A surgery was necessary to remove the knife and repair the leakage of spinal fluid. Additionally, two other deep wounds, one on his left hand and another on his neck, were treated by the plastic surgery team,” Dr. Uttamani explained.

While Saif’s health remains a concern, doctors are optimistic about his recovery following the successful surgery. His family and fans have been expressing their support and well wishes for the actor’s swift recovery.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Concerns

As the police continue to pursue the attackers, this violent incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security of high-profile celebrities in Mumbai. The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the swift arrest of the culprits and prevent such attacks in the future.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with colleagues and fans of Saif Ali Khan sending messages of solidarity to the actor and his family. Further details on the motive behind the attack are expected as the investigation continues.

The public is urged to avoid speculation and allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.