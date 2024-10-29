Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat; 20-Year-Old Arrested in Noida

In a concerning incident, a young man, aged 20, has been detained in Noida for allegedly issuing threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late politician Baba Siddique.

The Mumbai Police confirmed on Tuesday that threatening calls were received at Siddique’s public relations office in Bandra East, demanding money and threatening violence against both Siddique and Khan.

“The call came on Friday evening, with threats against Zeeshan Siddique and actor Salman Khan, alongside a demand for money,” police reported. Following the complaint by an employee from Zeeshan Siddique’s office, the Nirmalnagar Police Station in Mumbai registered a case.

Zeeshan Siddique, a member of the NCP, is currently standing for the Bandra East assembly seat, which he won in 2019 after defeating Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. His opponent this election is Varun Sardesai from Shiv Sena (UBT).

The threats come shortly after the killing of Zeeshan’s father, Baba Siddique, who was fatally shot on October 12 near his son’s office in Nirmal Nagar.

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with its leader already in custody, has taken responsibility for the assassination. So far, Mumbai Police have detained 15 individuals in connection with the case.

Recently, nine of the suspects in Baba Siddique’s murder were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai as their custody period ended.

The court extended police custody for five suspects, including Nitin Sapre, Ram Kanojiya, Sambhaji Pardhi, Chetan Pardhi, and Pradeep Thombre, until November 4. Another suspect, Harish Nishad, remains in police custody until October 28.

Three others, Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar, have been sent to judicial custody.

In addition, Sujit Singh, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested in Ludhiana and transferred to Mumbai after being detained at a local police station.