Salman Khan Set to Unleash His ‘Inner Superhero’ with Being Human

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is ready to bring out his “inner Avenger” through his clothing label Being Human.

Salman Khan Teases New Marvel Collaboration

Salman shared an exciting post on Instagram where he is seen holding a Captain America shield. In the caption, he wrote: “Gear up for something super, something heroic! @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself… stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead. #JustBeingHuman #CaptainAmericaXBeingHumanclothing #Marvel #ComingSoon.”

This teaser hints at a potential collaboration between Salman’s label Being Human and Marvel India, promising fans an exciting new collection.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale and Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘Sikandar’

In other news, Salman Khan is currently hosting the 18th season of Bigg Boss and is set to be joined by the cast and crew of his upcoming movie Sikandar for the grand finale. Sources reveal that the finale will be a star-studded event, filled with fun moments.

Sikandar marks Salman’s return to the big screen after over a year. The actor was last seen in Tiger 3. The teaser for Sikandar has been enhanced by a powerful background score composed by Santosh Narayanan, elevating the film’s intensity and grandeur. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. The movie reunites Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, after their successful collaboration on the 2014 blockbuster Kick.

Special Moment on Bigg Boss 18

Earlier, Salman Khan made a heartwarming gesture by fulfilling the dream of a specially-abled child. The young fan had expressed his desire to host Bigg Boss 18, and Salman invited him to the stage, allowing him to live his dream with a bright smile.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale

The finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set for January 19, with contestants including Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Karanveer Mehra competing for the win. The finale promises to be a memorable event with plenty of excitement.