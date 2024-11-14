Salman Khan’s Team Denies Involvement in The Kapil Sharma Show as Show Faces Legal Trouble Over Rabindranath Tagore Remarks

The Great Indian Kapil Show, starring popular comedian Kapil Sharma, has recently been hit with a legal notice for allegedly hurting Bengali cultural sentiments and disrespecting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The notice, filed by Dr. Mondal of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation, with legal representation from advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy, pointed out that certain acts on the show were offensive to Bengalis globally and disrespectful towards the revered poet.

Following this, The Great Indian Kapil Show clarified that its content is strictly for entertainment, using fictional parodies and sketches, with no intent to harm any individual or community.

Amid these developments, rumours began circulating that Salman Khan’s production company, SKTV, was also served a legal notice due to its alleged connection with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. However, Salman Khan’s team issued a firm statement denying any association.

The statement from SKTV clarified: “We have no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Media reports claiming Salman Khan or SKTV received a notice are false, as we are not connected to this program.”

With this clarification, Salman Khan’s team aims to distance themselves from the legal issues surrounding The Kapil Sharma Show, which continues to face scrutiny for its recent content.