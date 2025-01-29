Sam Konstas’ Calm Reaction to Being Left Out of Australia’s First Test Against Sri Lanka

Galle: Nineteen-year-old Australian cricket prodigy Sam Konstas demonstrated impressive composure after being excluded from the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

According to selector Tony Dodemaide, Konstas’ response to being dropped was both mature and professional, as he accepted the decision with no complaints.

Also Read: Choreographer Ahmed Khan Shares Fun Anecdote from ‘Yes Boss’ Shoot with Shah Rukh Khan



Konstas Displays Professionalism After Selection Decision

Dodemaide spoke about the challenge of leaving Konstas out of the team, acknowledging the tough decision but expressing confidence in the young player’s future. “Leaving Sammy out was a very difficult thing.

There was a long discussion there. We feel though that he’s on a remarkable journey. He’s a hugely talented player, and though he hasn’t played much in this part of the world, he’ll learn quickly,” said Dodemaide.

He also shared Konstas’ composed reaction to the news: “He was like, ‘Oh yeah mate, no stress. I get it.’” This response was praised by Dodemaide, who highlighted Konstas’ ability to handle pressure and expectations, whether playing in front of large crowds or facing the challenge of being dropped from a Test match.

Konstas Remains a Crucial Part of Australia’s Future Plans

While there is no guarantee Konstas will return to the playing XI for the second Test, Dodemaide confirmed that the youngster remains an important part of Australia’s plans. “We won’t preempt what’s happening there, but clearly he’s done a lot right. He’s an exciting talent, and he’s very much staked a claim for the future,” Dodemaide explained.

He also emphasized that Konstas has shown versatility in his game and will continue to develop through experiences like playing on the subcontinental pitches. “He’s got a number of gears in his game which he’ll continue to develop. We like Sammy. It’s obvious that he’s got a lot of talent and hopefully he’s a long-term player for us.”

Ricky Ponting Criticizes Decision to Leave Konstas Out

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, however, expressed his disappointment with the decision to leave Konstas out, calling it a “missed opportunity” for the youngster’s growth at the international level. Ponting believed that Konstas should have been given the chance to play, especially with the upcoming World Test Championship in England.

“I just expected Konstas would play and would open the batting. In two Test matches’ time, they are playing in the World Test Championship in England and Konstas will be straight back into the side,” Ponting told Channel 7. He further added, “There’s a real missed opportunity for the Australians here to get to learn a bit more about Sam Konstas.”

Konstas’ Promising Career So Far

Despite being dropped for the first Test, Konstas’ career continues to show promise. In his first-class cricket career, he has scored 831 runs in 13 matches at an average of 39.57, including two centuries and four fifties. In his Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Konstas impressed by scoring a half-century, further solidifying his reputation as a talented young cricketer.

Looking Ahead

As the Australian team focuses on securing their first Test series win in Sri Lanka since 2011, Konstas’ development remains a key part of the team’s future plans. The selectors will continue to monitor his progress, and the talented youngster will likely return to the playing XI in the near future.