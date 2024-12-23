Samajwadi Party MLA Suresh Yadav Calls BJP a “Hindu Terrorist Organization” in Fiery Protest Against Amit Shah’s Remarks: video

In a fiery outburst that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Suresh Yadav, representing Barabanki Sadar in Uttar Pradesh, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest in Barabanki on Saturday. The rally, organized in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial statement about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, saw Yadav accusing the BJP-led government of being a “Hindu terrorist organization.”

“This government is not the government of India; BJP is a Hindu terrorist organization. They want to destroy the country. They will speak wrongly of our great leaders. Still, the Samajwadi Party will not remain silent,” Yadav remarked during the protest, which took place at the Cane Institute premises in Barabanki.

Yadav’s comments have sparked widespread controversy and have since gone viral on social media, igniting a political storm. The protest was organized to oppose Amit Shah’s remarks about Dr. Ambedkar, which the Samajwadi Party deemed offensive. Dr. Ambedkar, a key architect of India’s Constitution and an iconic figure for social justice, is a revered leader, particularly among Dalit communities.

Also Read: Shocking Scam: Man, Registers as Sunny Leone, Husband Name Johnny Sins to Steal Rs 1,000 from Government Scheme

The protest saw significant participation from SP leaders and supporters, including MLAs Farid Mahfooz Kidwai, Gaurav Rawat, and district party president Hafiz Ayaz. During his speech, Yadav asserted that the BJP’s actions were aimed at “destroying the nation” and vowed that the Samajwadi Party would continue to resist the ruling party’s policies.

In a fiery outburst that has set the political landscape ablaze, #SureshYadav, #SamajwadiParty (SP) MLA from the Barabanki Sadar constituency in #UttarPradesh launched a scathing attack on BJP, making a controversial remark. During a protest in #Barabanki against a statement made… pic.twitter.com/iyzRMODBdF — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 23, 2024

Yadav’s remarks have intensified the ongoing political debate, with opposition leaders strongly condemning the BJP for its alleged attempts to malign the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar. The BJP has yet to respond to Yadav’s accusations, but the controversy surrounding this protest will fuel further political discourse in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

As the incident continues gaining traction, the Samajwadi Party and BJP are bracing for the fallout from Yadav’s bold statements. This latest exchange will likely play a crucial role in the already heated political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh as the state prepares for upcoming elections.