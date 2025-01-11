Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘January Mood’ and Strong Social Media Presence

A Peek into Samantha’s “Tall Ambitions”

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping her social media game strong, regularly updating her followers with exciting posts. The Yashoda actress recently shared a picture on Instagram Stories, captioning it “Tall ambitions.” The photo features her in cozy winter attire, complete with a long overcoat and woolen cap, standing next to a towering building.

Fierce “January Mood”

In another Instagram story, Samantha showcased her playful side with a photo of her cat, Gelato, sticking out its tongue, perfectly capturing her fierce “January mood.”

Overcoming Health Struggles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been battling health issues lately. She recently revealed that she is recovering from chikungunya, but that hasn’t stopped her from working hard on her fitness. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared her workout session, where she was seen sweating it out in the gym in a purple athleisure set. She captioned the video, “Recovering from Chikungunya is so fun. The joint pains and ALL.”

The Oh Baby actress has been vocal about her health journey since 2022, when she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects muscle strength. She continues to share glimpses of her recovery process with her fans on social media, inspiring many.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Samantha is busy with her highly anticipated action series, Rakt Brahmand, where she will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time. The series will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

Additionally, Samantha is all set to don the producer’s cap for the first time with Bangaram, further expanding her horizons in the entertainment industry.