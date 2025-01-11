Shiva Thapa and Sachin Siwach Enter Quarterfinals at Men’s Boxing Nationals

Impressive Wins for Thapa and Siwach

Bareilly: Shiva Thapa and Sachin Siwach continued their dominant performances on Day 4 of the 8th Elite Men’s National Boxing Championship, securing places in the quarterfinals with convincing victories.

Thapa, representing Assam, was in outstanding form in the Welterweight (60-65kg) category, clinching a 5-0 victory over Himanshu Sangwan. Meanwhile, former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach also displayed his skill, winning by the same margin against Kingson Pukhrambam of Manipur.

Standout Performances and Upsets

Rajasthan’s Devendra Solanki, competing in the Flyweight (47-50kg) category, remained one of the tournament’s standout boxers, earning his third consecutive win with a unanimous decision over Mizoram’s Zorammuana.

A major upset came from Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh, who triumphed over 2022 Youth World Boxing Champion Vanshaj Kumar of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) with a commanding 5-0 decision, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Other Notable Results

In the Flyweight category, Punjab’s Gopi ended Govind Sahani’s remarkable run, securing a Round 3 win to halt the Strandja Memorial silver medallist’s progress.

Andhra Pradesh’s Bhanu Prakash delivered a powerful knockout win against Goa’s Umesh Chavan, advancing to the next round in impressive fashion.

Services Sports Control Board’s Dominance

The Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) continued to shine in the competition, with several boxers advancing to the quarterfinals. In addition to Sachin Siwach, SSCB’s Hitesh Gulia (Light Middleweight), Deepak (Welterweight), Jugnoo (Cruiserweight), and Vishal (Heavyweight) all secured victories, solidifying SSCB’s dominance in the championship.