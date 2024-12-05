Sambhal on High Alert Ahead of Friday Prayers: Police Step Up Security, Display Posters of Rioters

In response to recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on High Alert Ahead of Friday Prayers, the police administration has intensified security measures to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Authorities are also set to display posters of individuals accused of rioting and vandalism at key intersections across the city, underscoring their commitment to restoring law and order.

Key Developments Ahead of Sambhal on High Alert Ahead of Friday Prayers

Enhanced Security Measures

Sambhal’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi has confirmed that while posters of rioters are being prepared, none have been released yet. The administration is leaving no stone unturned to maintain calm in the city.

Multi-Layered Security: A robust three-layered security arrangement has been implemented around the city’s Jama Masjid, the focal point for Friday prayers. Personnel from multiple police stations, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and senior officers have been deployed.

Deployment of Magistrates: District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya announced the deployment of 30 magistrates across the city to manage sensitive areas and ensure smooth conduct of Friday prayers.

Peace Committee Involvement: Local Peace Committees have appealed to residents for cooperation and emphasized the importance of maintaining calm.

Sambhal on High Alert Ahead of Friday Prayers Posters of Accused Rioters

To deter further violence and ensure accountability, posters featuring individuals identified in the recent riots will be displayed prominently across the city. This action follows the identification of 400 suspects and the arrest of 34 individuals linked to the unrest.

Damage and Consequences

Property Loss: The riots, which erupted on November 24, caused damages exceeding ₹1 crore. Authorities have declared their intent to recover these losses from the identified perpetrators.

Casualties: Four youths lost their lives during the clashes, which also left 29 police personnel injured.

Potential NIA Involvement

In a significant development, authorities are contemplating involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate a possible terror connection after Pakistani-made cartridges were recovered during the investigation.

Background: The November 24 Violence

The violence in Sambhal erupted during a visit by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque. This visit followed a court-ordered survey, prompted by petitions alleging that the mosque was built on the remains of a temple.

Stone Pelting and Unrest: Violence ensued in areas like Mohalla Kot Garvi under Sadar Kotwali, where police faced stone pelting. Many homes remain locked as residents fled in fear of police action.

Historical Context: The ASI's first round of the survey was conducted on November 19, a few days before the clashes. The survey's timing, combined with historical tensions, likely contributed to the unrest.

Sambhal Today: A City on Edge

While the situation has started stabilizing, there remains an air of caution. The city, once bustling, now features deserted streets in violence-hit areas. Security has been tightened further in light of the upcoming December 6 anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition, a date with historical significance in the region.

Inspection by Senior Officials

Senior police officers, including an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Circle Officer (CO), have been regularly patrolling the affected areas to ensure readiness and prevent further unrest.

Appeal to Residents

Authorities are urging citizens to offer prayers in local mosques and avoid large gatherings to minimize the potential for conflict.

Implications of the Police’s Approach

Community Engagement

The administration’s involvement of Peace Committees highlights an effort to build trust and foster dialogue within the community.

Stringent Accountability

Displaying posters of alleged rioters not only serves as a warning but also demonstrates the administration’s resolve to hold individuals accountable.

Long-Term Security Measures

By considering NIA involvement and deploying extensive security personnel, authorities aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Hope

As Sambhal gears up for Friday prayers, the road to normalcy is fraught with challenges. However, the administration’s proactive measures and community engagement offer hope for lasting peace.

How Citizens Can Contribute

Cooperate with Authorities: Follow instructions from law enforcement and avoid spreading rumors.

Promote Dialogue: Engage in constructive discussions to address grievances.

Report Suspicious Activities: Assist authorities by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals.

Conclusion

The recent violence in Sambhal serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of communal harmony. As the city braces for another Friday prayer under heightened security, the collective efforts of the administration, law enforcement, and residents are crucial in ensuring peace and rebuilding trust.