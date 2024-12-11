Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as RBI’s 26th Governor

Mumbai: Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He took charge as Governor for the next three years with effect from December 11, 2024, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Shri Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as the 26th Governor of Reserve Bank of India for the next 3 years w.e.f December 11, 2024#RBI #rbigovernor #sanjaymalhotra #rbitoday pic.twitter.com/aa7UdIcWIS — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) December 11, 2024

Former revenue secretary Malhotra replaces Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office on Tuesday after a six-years stint.