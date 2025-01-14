Sankranti Break Brings Huge Public Rush to Exhibition

Hyderabad

Syed Mubashir14 January 2025
Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad is witnessing an overwhelming response from the public, with approximately 60,000 visitors daily during the Sankranti holidays. Families and individuals are flocking to the exhibition to shop for their favorite household items, clothing, and a variety of food and beverages.

Security Measures Strengthened

To ensure the safety of the visitors, the police have implemented stringent security measures. Bomb disposal squads, including three ACPs and nine inspectors, have been deployed to monitor the premises. Additionally, the exhibition is under surveillance with the active presence of SHE Teams, dedicated to the safety of women and girls.

A Platform for National Integration

The exhibition features stalls from traders across the country, spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This diversity not only provides visitors with a wide range of products but also showcases the rich cultural and commercial heritage of India.

Revenue for Education

The revenue generated from the stalls at this exhibition is channeled towards funding 18 educational institutions run by the Exhibition Society. This unique initiative underscores the exhibition’s contribution to social welfare and education.

Visitor Experience

Visitors expressed enthusiasm about the variety of products available, including handmade crafts, traditional clothing, and specialty foods from various states. Families appreciated the festive atmosphere, which combines shopping with entertainment and cultural displays.

Organizers expect the footfall to remain high throughout the festival season and assure visitors of a safe and enjoyable experience.

