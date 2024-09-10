Sarfaraz Khan Likely to Be Replaced by this batter for Bangladesh Series as BCCI Prioritizes Experience

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team is gearing up for their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, marking the continuation of their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a 16-member squad for the series, aiming to strengthen India’s WTC position. However, a key focus of attention has been the selection dilemma between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan.

According to a report by PTI, the BCCI is leaning towards selecting KL Rahul over Sarfaraz Khan, favoring Rahul’s experience in critical situations. Rahul, who has been part of the Indian setup for a long time, has proven his ability in high-pressure matches. Despite struggling with form recently, his past performances, including a century in South Africa and a crucial 86 in Hyderabad before his injury, make him a strong candidate for the Bangladesh series.

A BCCI source highlighted Rahul’s match readiness, stating, “KL was not dropped, but got injured. He is fit, scored a fifty in the Duleep Trophy, and got match time, so he will start.” The management’s preference for Rahul over Sarfaraz is also influenced by the broader vision for upcoming series against Australia, where prior experience will be vital.

Sarfaraz Khan, who had an impressive showing during the last home series against England with two half-centuries, remains a strong contender. The BCCI source acknowledged Sarfaraz’s achievements, stating, “Sarfaraz has done everything right, and if there is an injury, he will walk into the squad.” However, for now, Rahul’s experience appears to be the deciding factor.

India’s squad for the first Test against Bangladesh includes star players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and returning wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Yash Dayal has earned his maiden call-up to the Test side, and Dhruv Jurel joins as a backup wicketkeeper.

India’s Squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh: