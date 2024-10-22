Sarfaraz Khan Welcomes Baby Boy Days After Maiden Test Century

In a week filled with joy and pride, Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan celebrated two major milestones—his maiden Test century and the birth of his first child.

Just days after his impressive 150-run knock in Bengaluru during the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, Sarfaraz and his wife, Romana Zahoor, became proud parents to a baby boy on Monday night.

Sarfaraz shared the heartwarming news on his official Instagram account, posting a story with the caption, “IT’S A BABY BOY.” The couple, who got married in August last year in Kashmir, is now embarking on a new chapter as parents. Romana, a B.Sc. student from the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir, has been a constant pillar of support for Sarfaraz throughout his cricketing journey.

The cricketer’s father, Naushad Khan, has played a crucial role in shaping Sarfaraz’s career. Following his maiden Test fifty earlier this year against England, Sarfaraz was seen rushing to embrace both his wife and father, marking his success with those who matter most.

Sarfaraz’s remarkable innings in Bengaluru, coupled with the arrival of his newborn, has made this a truly memorable week for the Khan family. Despite India’s loss in the Bengaluru Test, Sarfaraz’s dedication and hard work have solidified his place in the team, and the birth of his son adds a new layer of happiness to his life.