Saudi Arabia Achieves Vision 2030 Volunteer Goal Ahead of Schedule

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has made significant progress under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, achieving a key target six years ahead of schedule. The initiative aimed to modernize the Kingdom and align it with contemporary global standards, including a major focus on increasing volunteerism across the country.

Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed Al-Rajhi, announced that the number of volunteers in Saudi Arabia has reached 1 million. This achievement surpasses the Vision 2030 goal well in advance.

Key Statistics:

Registered Volunteers: 2.1 million individuals registered on the national volunteering platform.

2.1 million individuals registered on the national volunteering platform. Volunteer Organizations: 8,397 institutions registered on the platform.

8,397 institutions registered on the platform. Volunteer Opportunities: Approximately 440,000 opportunities were created for volunteers.

Approximately 440,000 opportunities were created for volunteers. Volunteer Hours: Over 59 million hours of volunteer work were completed.

Over 59 million hours of volunteer work were completed. Economic Impact: Volunteer activities have contributed 1.2 billion Saudi Riyals to the national economy.

Volunteer activities have contributed to the national economy. Professional Volunteerism Growth: The professional volunteerism index in Saudi Arabia has grown by 11%, compared to the global average of 5%.

Minister’s Remarks:

Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi highlighted the significance of volunteerism in fostering community development, solidarity, and unity among society members. He emphasized that volunteerism has a profound and positive impact on society, contributing to the nation’s progress and aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.

The early achievement of this milestone showcases Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building a cohesive and inclusive society, with volunteerism playing a pivotal role in its transformation journey.