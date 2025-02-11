Saudi Arabia Ends Multiple-Entry Visas: Big Changes for Indian Travelers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a significant change in its visa policy, effective February 1, 2025. The Kingdom will now issue only single-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits, indefinitely suspending the previously available one-year multiple-entry visas.

This decision impacts travelers from 14 countries, including India, and has raised concerns about its effect on travel plans.

Key Changes in Saudi Visa Policy

The Saudi government has revised its visa regulations, imposing the following restrictions:

Only single-entry visas will be issued from February 1, 2025.

will be issued from February 1, 2025. Each visa will be valid for 30 days , with a maximum stay of 30 days.

, with a maximum stay of 30 days. Hajj, Umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unchanged .

. The new rule applies to visitors from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Reasons Behind the Visa Policy Change

Saudi officials have cited the misuse of multiple-entry visas as the primary reason behind this decision. According to the government, many travelers entered Saudi Arabia on long-term visas but overstayed illegally for work or performed the Hajj pilgrimage without proper authorization.

Saudi Arabia has been facing increasing challenges with unregistered pilgrims participating in Hajj. The Kingdom strictly controls Hajj through an allocated quota system for each country. The influx of unauthorized pilgrims has put a strain on resources, leading to severe overcrowding.

Hajj Overcrowding Concerns and Safety Measures

Overcrowding during Hajj has been a growing concern for Saudi authorities. In 2024, more than 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and congestion. Officials believe that a significant number of these individuals were unregistered pilgrims who entered the country through multiple-entry visas.

By restricting visa entries, Saudi Arabia aims to prevent unauthorized pilgrims from performing Hajj and reduce the risks associated with overcrowding. This move is expected to enhance safety measures and improve crowd control during the annual pilgrimage.

Temporary Suspension or Permanent Change?

While Saudi Arabia has labeled the suspension of multiple-entry visas as a temporary measure, no specific timeline has been provided for its review. The government plans to assess the impact of this policy before considering any further adjustments.

Additional Restrictions on Indian Workers

This visa policy change follows another recent move affecting Indian workers in Saudi Arabia. Since January 2025, Indian nationals applying for a Saudi work visa must undergo pre-verification of their professional and academic qualifications before receiving approval. This additional requirement aims to streamline the hiring process and prevent the misuse of work visas.

Impact on Indian Travelers and Businesses

India has been a major source of travelers to Saudi Arabia. In 2022, around 2.5 million Indian travelers visited the Kingdom for business, tourism, and religious purposes. The suspension of multiple-entry visas is expected to impact the following groups significantly:

Frequent business travelers who require multiple visits within a short period.

who require multiple visits within a short period. Families with members residing in Saudi Arabia who will now need to apply for a visa each time they visit.

with members residing in Saudi Arabia who will now need to apply for a visa each time they visit. Tourists who previously had the flexibility of multiple entries.

Despite these changes, Saudi Arabia remains committed to attracting international visitors. As part of its Vision 2030 initiative, the country aims to boost tourism and welcome 7.5 million Indian visitors annually by 2030.

How Travelers Can Prepare

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travelers to apply for single-entry visas well in advance and ensure compliance with the updated regulations. This will help avoid any last-minute travel disruptions or penalties. Travelers should also stay informed about any further policy updates from Saudi authorities.