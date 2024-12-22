Magdeburg, Germany – The deadly car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which claimed the lives of five people and left over 200 injured, has sparked intense debate and controversy surrounding the attacker, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen. While German authorities and some media outlets have reported the 50-year-old Saudi as an ex-Muslim atheist, many in the ex-Muslim community are disputing these claims, asserting that Taleb was never an ex-Muslim at all. Instead, they argue that his image as an atheist was part of a deceptive strategy to hide his true intentions and further a more sinister agenda.

The suspect, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen (also known as Taleb Abdul Jawad), a Shia Muslim who fled Saudi Arabia and sought asylum in Germany in 2006, has been portrayed by some as a critic of Islam and a supporter of anti-Islamic and far-right ideologies. He was reportedly active in promoting anti-Islamic views on social media, claiming to be an ex-Muslim and atheist. However, a growing number of ex-Muslims who have known him for years argue that he was merely using the concept of taqiyya—an Islamic practice that permits deception under threat of persecution—to conceal his extremist Shia Muslim background.

A Shia Extremist in Disguise?

Ex-Muslims who interacted with Taleb over the years have expressed skepticism about his claimed apostasy. Mahyar Tousi, founder of Yousi TV, an alternative news platform, strongly believes that Taleb was a Shia extremist who used the ex-Muslim persona to gain asylum in Germany. “Taleb Al Abdulmohsen is not an atheist. He is a Shia extremist,” Tousi stated. “Just because someone claims to have converted doesn’t mean it’s true,” he added, noting that many of Taleb’s actions contradicted the image of a peaceful ex-Muslim.

Peter Neumann, a German terrorism expert, also expressed surprise at the attack, noting that Taleb’s profile didn’t match typical expectations. “A 50-year-old Saudi ex-Muslim who lives in East Germany and supports far-right groups like the AfD—that wasn’t on my radar,” Neumann remarked. “If anything, Taleb A was far-right, a self-declared Islam-hating ex-Muslim, who despised German society for facilitating the spread of Islam,” he continued.

Taqiyya and Deception

The ex-Muslim community is particularly concerned that Taleb may have used the taqiyya doctrine—an Islamic practice allowing followers to conceal their faith when facing danger or oppression—as a tool to hide his true intentions. Taqiyya is especially practiced among Shia Muslims, and many believe Taleb exploited this concept to create an identity that would facilitate his asylum in Germany and further his extremist goals.

Iranian-German entrepreneur Maral Salmassi, in a video explainer, suggested that Taleb might have deliberately misled German authorities and the public, spreading misinformation about his supposed atheism and support for far-right causes. “While he may have spread this misinformation himself, it aligns with the practice of taqiyya,” Salmassi explained, highlighting the potential for deception in the name of advancing Islamic objectives.

Ex-Muslims: Double Lives and Deception

Ex-Muslims, individuals who have left Islam, often live double lives due to the risks they face in countries where apostasy is severely punished. Thousands have fled their home countries and sought asylum in Europe, including Germany, where they are often granted refuge due to their claimed conversion to non-Islamic beliefs. Taleb’s case is particularly troubling for the ex-Muslim community, which fears that the attack could lead to greater scrutiny and potential setbacks for those who are genuinely seeking asylum.

Some ex-Muslims who have interacted with Taleb over the years allege that he used his ex-Muslim persona as a cover for his extremist views. “He acted ex-Muslim on the outside, while in DMs, he threatened ex-Muslims, especially Saudi women who had fled,” said Ali Utlu, a Germany-based ex-Muslim atheist. Yasmine Mohammed, a prominent Canadian-born ex-Muslim activist, shared similar concerns, stating that Taleb had exhibited erratic and unstable behavior, particularly in his interactions with female Saudi ex-Muslim activists.

The Far-Right Connection

Taleb’s alleged support for the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has further raised suspicions about his true intentions. Despite being a refugee and having worked to assist other ex-Muslims fleeing persecution, Taleb reportedly expressed disdain for German society’s tolerance toward Islamists. This contradiction—an asylum seeker who opposes immigration and supports right-wing ideologies—has baffled both experts and the ex-Muslim community.

Unanswered Questions

While Taleb’s involvement in the attack and his background continue to be investigated, one thing is clear: the ex-Muslim community is deeply concerned about the potential consequences of this tragedy. Many fear that the incident could be used to discredit genuine ex-Muslims seeking refuge and prompt tighter restrictions on asylum claims.

Authorities in Germany are still trying to determine the full extent of Taleb’s motives, while his past actions on social media, including his vocal anti-Islamic rhetoric, continue to complicate the narrative. As more details emerge, the question remains: was Taleb truly an ex-Muslim, or was he using the image of apostasy to conceal a more dangerous agenda?

Key Takeaways:

Ex-Muslims dispute claims that the Magdeburg Christmas market attacker, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, was an atheist.

The attacker, a Shia Muslim from Saudi Arabia, allegedly used the taqiyya doctrine to hide his true identity.

Taleb’s support for far-right groups, including the AfD, raises questions about his true motives.

Ex-Muslims worry that the attack could lead to more scrutiny on asylum seekers and hinder their chances of safety in Europe.

This case highlights the complexities surrounding asylum claims, religious identity, and the potential dangers of deception in the face of political and religious agendas.