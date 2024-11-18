Saudi King Salman Welcomes 1,000 Global Pilgrims for Umrah Under Royal Program

Saudi King Salman hosts 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from 66 countries under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program, fostering global Muslim unity and covering all expenses.

Riyadh: In a significant gesture to strengthen global Muslim unity, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has approved the hosting of 1,000 Umrah pilgrims from 66 countries.

The announcement, made on Sunday, November 17, aligns with the 1446 AH Guests Program for Haj and Umrah.

This royal initiative, overseen by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, provides full sponsorship for selected participants to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Key Highlights of the Initiative

Participants from Across the Globe

The program will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures, including scholars, sheikhs, university professors, and other elites. These guests will be invited to perform Umrah and pray at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

The program will host 1,000 prominent Islamic figures, including scholars, sheikhs, university professors, and other elites. These guests will be invited to perform Umrah and pray at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

Expenses Covered

The initiative covers all costs for the selected participants, ensuring their pilgrimage is both spiritually enriching and stress-free.

The initiative covers all costs for the selected participants, ensuring their pilgrimage is both spiritually enriching and stress-free.

Focus on Strengthening Brotherhood:

According to the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, the program underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting brotherhood among Muslims worldwide.

Objectives of the Guests Program for Haj and Umrah

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program aims to:

Serve Islam and Muslims Globally:

By inviting influential Islamic personalities, the program fosters collaboration and mutual respect among Muslim communities across continents.

Promote Moderation and Tolerance:

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to combat extremism, spread the true values of Islam, and encourage peaceful coexistence.

Highlight Saudi Arabia’s Role as the Heart of Islam:

As the host of Islam’s two holiest sites, the Kingdom continues to emphasize its leadership role in serving pilgrims and promoting Islamic values.

Special Experiences for Participants

Guests participating in the program will enjoy several unique opportunities, including:

Performing Umrah Rituals

Guests will be guided through the sacred rituals of Umrah in Makkah, ensuring a spiritually uplifting experience.

Guests will be guided through the sacred rituals of Umrah in Makkah, ensuring a spiritually uplifting experience.

Visiting Historic Islamic Landmarks

Participants will explore significant religious and historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah.

Participants will explore significant religious and historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah.

Engaging with Scholars and Imams:

The program includes opportunities to meet esteemed scholars and imams, allowing for insightful discussions and spiritual growth.

Recognition of King Salman and Crown Prince’s Leadership

Minister Abdul Latif Al Sheikh expressed profound gratitude for the support provided by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He emphasized their dedication to serving Islam and ensuring the well-being of Muslims worldwide. The minister prayed for Allah’s blessings upon the Kingdom’s leadership for their continuous efforts to unite the global Muslim community.

About Umrah

Umrah, often referred to as the “lesser pilgrimage,” is a sacred journey to Islam’s holiest cities, Makkah and Madinah. Unlike Hajj, Umrah can be performed at any time of the year. For Muslims worldwide, it represents an opportunity for spiritual purification and a closer connection to Allah.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision for the Future

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to enhance the experience of pilgrims visiting the Holy Mosques. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is continuously improving infrastructure, streamlining services, and introducing initiatives to accommodate millions of visitors each year.



By hosting 1,000 distinguished guests from 66 countries, Saudi Arabia once again demonstrates its commitment to serving Islam and strengthening bonds among Muslims across the globe. This landmark initiative not only reflects the Kingdom’s deep-rooted values but also sets a precedent for promoting unity, understanding, and peace within the global Muslim community.