SBI Employees Donate ₹5 Crore to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: In a remarkable act of generosity, employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Telangana have donated ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood victims in the state. The donation, equivalent to one day’s salary from the employees, was handed over to Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in a special ceremony.

The cheque was presented by SBI CGM Shri Rajesh Kumar, along with DGM Shri Jitendar Kumar and AGMs Shri Durga Prasad and Shri Tanuj, who represented the bank and its employees. The Chief Minister commended the SBI employees for their exemplary contribution, acknowledging their solidarity with those affected by the recent floods.

Shri Revanth Reddy expressed deep gratitude to SBI for their generous donation, emphasizing the importance of such acts in times of crisis. “This contribution will go a long way in supporting the relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood victims in the state. I thank SBI and its employees for their incredible gesture of compassion,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also praised the SBI staff for stepping forward in a time of need, setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

The donation will be directed towards providing essential relief materials, rebuilding efforts, and support for those affected by the devastating floods, which have caused widespread damage in various parts of Telangana.