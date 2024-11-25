SC Urges CAQM to Reassess School Closures in Delhi Over Mid-Day Meal Crisis Amid Pollution Curbs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reconsider the strict implementation of GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) measures affecting schools in Delhi. The apex court expressed concern over a significant number of students being unable to access mid-day meals due to school closures, a crucial lifeline for underprivileged children.

Supreme Court’s Observations

Highlighting the plight of students, the court noted that air quality inside homes and outside remains largely similar and that many children lack access to air purifiers. The court emphasized the urgent need for the CAQM to strike a balance between addressing air pollution and ensuring students’ welfare.

Directive for Swift Action

The bench urged the CAQM to make an expedited decision on relaxing norms related to school closures, even before receiving a formal copy of the order. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) was directed to inform the court about the commission’s decision at the earliest.

Focus on Senior Classes

The Supreme Court also asked the CAQM to decide on allowing the continuation of physical classes for students of grades 10 and 12, recognizing their critical academic requirements during this period.

Mid-Day Meal Crisis

The mid-day meal program is a key initiative for addressing nutritional needs among children in government schools. The Supreme Court underscored the essentiality of the scheme and raised concerns over its disruption caused by school closures.

This decision comes amid growing concerns over the health and education of children in the capital as pollution levels remain hazardous. Further updates are awaited on CAQM’s stance on reopening schools.