India

SC Urges CAQM to Reassess School Closures in Delhi Over Mid-Day Meal Crisis Amid Pollution Curbs

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reconsider the strict implementation of GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) measures affecting schools in Delhi.

Safiya Begum25 November 2024 - 15:59
SC Urges CAQM to Reassess School Closures in Delhi Over Mid-Day Meal Crisis Amid Pollution Curbs
SC Urges CAQM to Reassess School Closures in Delhi Over Mid-Day Meal Crisis Amid Pollution Curbs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reconsider the strict implementation of GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) measures affecting schools in Delhi. The apex court expressed concern over a significant number of students being unable to access mid-day meals due to school closures, a crucial lifeline for underprivileged children.

Supreme Court’s Observations

Highlighting the plight of students, the court noted that air quality inside homes and outside remains largely similar and that many children lack access to air purifiers. The court emphasized the urgent need for the CAQM to strike a balance between addressing air pollution and ensuring students’ welfare.

Directive for Swift Action

The bench urged the CAQM to make an expedited decision on relaxing norms related to school closures, even before receiving a formal copy of the order. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) was directed to inform the court about the commission’s decision at the earliest.

Also Read: Supreme Court Forms SIT to Probe Alleged Custodial Torture of Two Women in West Bengal

Focus on Senior Classes

The Supreme Court also asked the CAQM to decide on allowing the continuation of physical classes for students of grades 10 and 12, recognizing their critical academic requirements during this period.

Mid-Day Meal Crisis

The mid-day meal program is a key initiative for addressing nutritional needs among children in government schools. The Supreme Court underscored the essentiality of the scheme and raised concerns over its disruption caused by school closures.

Supreme Court Delhi Schools, CAQM GRAP-4 measures, mid-day meal crisis Delhi, air pollution school closures, Delhi education and pollution, SC on mid-day meals, physical classes Delhi schools, CAQM directives, Delhi air quality schools reopening.

This decision comes amid growing concerns over the health and education of children in the capital as pollution levels remain hazardous. Further updates are awaited on CAQM’s stance on reopening schools.

Tags
Safiya Begum25 November 2024 - 15:59

Related Articles

Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet

Sidhu makes U-turn, says wife underwent cancer treatment along with Ayurveda-based diet

25 November 2024 - 16:10
Supreme Court Forms SIT to Probe Alleged Custodial Torture of Two Women in West Bengal

Supreme Court Forms SIT to Probe Alleged Custodial Torture of Two Women in West Bengal

25 November 2024 - 15:46
Arrest Warrant Issued for Gautam Adani in 5 Million Bribery Case: What Happens Next?

Arrest Warrant Issued for Gautam Adani in $265 Million Bribery Case: What Happens Next?

25 November 2024 - 12:46
Adani Group Reports Robust Profit Growth, Plans USD 100 Billion Expansion

Adani Group Reports Robust Profit Growth, Plans USD 100 Billion Expansion

25 November 2024 - 10:34
Back to top button