Supreme Court Forms SIT to Probe Alleged Custodial Torture of Two Women in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of custodial torture involving two women arrested during protests in West Bengal. These protests erupted after the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College.

The top court was addressing the West Bengal government’s appeal against a Calcutta High Court directive, which had ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

SIT Formation to Ensure Justice

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan formed the SIT, emphasizing that routine transfers of sensitive cases to the CBI could overburden the agency and demoralize state police officers. The SIT has been directed to take over the investigation immediately and submit weekly status reports to a Calcutta High Court bench.

The court also ensured that the victims could directly approach the SIT to safeguard their rights and personal safety.

SIT Team Members

The Supreme Court suggested a team of high-ranking officers who are posted in West Bengal but do not belong to the state cadre:

Mr. Akash Makharia, IPS – DIG, Presidency Range Ms. Swati Bhangalia – SP, Howrah (Rural) Ms. Sujata Kumari Veenapani, IPS – Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), Howrah

Case Background

The controversy began with the alleged custodial torture of two women detained during the Nabanna Abhijan march. The protest was organized in response to the RG Kar Medical College incident. These women were accused of making derogatory remarks about the minor daughter of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Following a complaint at Diamond Harbour police station, they were charged under multiple sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The women later alleged physical assault while in police custody.

Calcutta High Court’s CBI Order Challenged

The Calcutta High Court previously ordered a CBI probe, citing inconsistencies in medical reports regarding the women’s condition and concerns over impartiality if the state police continued the investigation.

While the Supreme Court had earlier stayed the High Court’s order, it has now directed the SIT to lead the probe. The bench clarified that the SIT may seek assistance from additional police officers if necessary.

This landmark decision seeks to strike a balance between ensuring justice for victims and maintaining confidence in state investigative machinery. Further developments are awaited as the SIT begins its probe.