Schedule of TS EAPCET and ICET exams revised

Hyderabad: The schedule of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 and Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 was revised on Friday.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the EAPCET will be conducted from May 7 to 11 with the A&P test on May 7 and 8, and the engineering test from May 9 to 11.

Earlier, the EAPCET was scheduled to be held from May 9 to 12.

The EAPCET schedule was revised as it clashed with the Lok Sabha elections polling date i.e., May 13. The ICET, held for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes, has been rescheduled to be held on June 5 and 6 instead of June 4 and 5.

The last date for online submission of applications without a late fee on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ is April 6.

Corrections, if any, in the online application form can be done between April 8 and 12.