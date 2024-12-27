School Holidays for Sankranti: Government Clarifies

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a clarification regarding Sankranti holidays for schools. SCERT Director Krishna Reddy announced that the festival holidays will be observed from January 10 to January 19, 2024, as per the 2024-25 academic calendar.

Krishna Reddy addressed rumors circulating on social media, stating that the claims about holidays being scheduled from January 11 to 15 or January 12 to 16 are baseless. He urged the public not to believe such misinformation and to rely only on official announcements.

Recent Local Holidays Due to Rain

He also mentioned that due to heavy rains, local authorities in certain districts had already declared holidays for some schools. However, these localized decisions do not impact the state-wide schedule for Sankranti holidays.

2025 Official Holiday List Released

The government has also released the official holiday list for 2025, which includes 23 general holidays and 21 optional holidays. Citizens are advised to plan their activities in accordance with the official schedule.

Key Points:

Sankranti holidays for schools: January 10–19, 2024.

for schools: January 10–19, 2024. Misinformation about alternate dates is false.

2025 holiday list: 23 general holidays and 21 optional holidays.

The public is urged to follow official notifications and disregard rumors on social media.

This clarification ensures that schools, students, and parents can plan accordingly without confusion.