SCR Launches 850 Special Trains to Handle Diwali, Chhath Festive Rush at Secunderabad Station

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Station is witnessing a surge in passenger traffic as travelers gear up to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with their families.

In response to the high demand, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has introduced comprehensive measures to manage the festive rush and ensure smooth travel for passengers.

A total of 850 special trains will be operated on popular routes including six major routes originating from Secunderabad to accommodate the extra rush of passengers. Further, to meet the demand, extra coaches will be attached to existing trains for waitlisted passengers.

These services cover key destinations such as Patna, Santragachi, and Muzaffarpur, which experience heavy footfall during the festival season. The Secunderabad-Patna route alone will see special trains stopping at important stations like Kazipet, Ramagundam, Nagpur, and Prayagraj, catering to the needs of migrant workers and holiday travelers.

To ease congestion, SCR has deployed additional staff at Secunderabad station and other major stations along the routes. Help desks are operational to assist passengers and security personnel are stationed to manage crowd control effectively.

Extra ticket counters have been set up to facilitate last-minute bookings and inquiries,” said A Sridhar, a SCR official.General ticketing operations have been strengthened with 14 additional counters at major stations, with plans to increase the number of counters based on demand.

To manage queues and crowd during peak hours, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket checking staff are also deployed.The RPF has also undertaken measures with 250 personnel to manage the rush and ensure safety and security of passengers.

These include extensive CCTV monitoring, deployment of manpower at circulating areas, on platforms and trains, intensified watch against miscreants and security awareness campaign for passengers,” said Debashmita C.Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad.

Given the festive rush, officials advised passengers to book tickets early and arrive at the station well before their departure time to avoid delays. The SCR has also urged travelers to make use of online booking services to reduce crowding at physical counters.

