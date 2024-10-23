SCR sets up help line numbers in view of DANA cyclone

Hyderabad: Several trains are being diverted and cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers as a safety measure due to cyclone ‘DANA’ over East Coast Railway.

In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, South Central Railway (SCR) has set up additional Helpline Numbers at important Railway Stations : Hyderabad (9063330400), Secunderabad (040-27786140, 27786170); Kazipet ( 070-27782660, 0870-2576430); Khammam (7815955306); Warangal (9063324898); Samalkot (088-4232701); Nellore (0861-2345863); Vijayawada( 0866-2576924); Rajahmundry( 0883-2420541); Anakapalli ( 7569305669); Eluru (7569305268); Gudur (08624-250795); Nidadavolu (08813-22332); Ongole (8592280306); Tirupati (6302216220); Renigunta (9949198414) and Dhone (7815915535), SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar said in a release here on Wednesday.