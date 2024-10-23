Hyderabad

SCR sets up help line numbers in view of DANA cyclone

Several trains are being diverted and cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers as a safety measure due to cyclone ‘DANA’ over East Coast Railway.

Uma Devi23 October 2024 - 17:11
SCR sets up help line numbers in view of DANA cyclone
SCR sets up help line numbers in view of DANA cyclone

Hyderabad: Several trains are being diverted and cancelled to avoid inconvenience to the travelling passengers as a safety measure due to cyclone ‘DANA’ over East Coast Railway.

In order to facilitate passengers with train running information, South Central Railway (SCR) has set up additional Helpline Numbers at important Railway Stations : Hyderabad (9063330400), Secunderabad (040-27786140, 27786170); Kazipet ( 070-27782660, 0870-2576430); Khammam (7815955306); Warangal (9063324898); Samalkot (088-4232701); Nellore (0861-2345863); Vijayawada( 0866-2576924); Rajahmundry( 0883-2420541); Anakapalli ( 7569305669); Eluru (7569305268); Gudur (08624-250795); Nidadavolu (08813-22332); Ongole (8592280306); Tirupati (6302216220); Renigunta (9949198414) and Dhone (7815915535), SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar said in a release here on Wednesday.

Tags
Uma Devi23 October 2024 - 17:11

Related Articles

Lack of Progress on Malakpet IT Park Draws Criticism, Congress Government Accused of Neglect

Lack of Progress on Malakpet IT Park Draws Criticism, Congress Government Accused of Neglect

23 October 2024 - 16:48
Musi Project: Will Over 2,000 Illegal Structures Along the River Be Demolished?

Musi Project: Will Over 2,000 Illegal Structures Along the River Be Demolished?

23 October 2024 - 15:58
Rapido partners with IndoFast Energy

Rapido partners with IndoFast Energy

23 October 2024 - 14:57
Nala Collapse in Goshamahal: Early Morning Incident Leaves Road Damaged

Nala Collapse in Goshamahal: Early Morning Incident Leaves Road Damaged

23 October 2024 - 12:48
Back to top button