SCR to run 34 additional Sabarimala special trains in Jan-Feb 2025

Safiya Begum8 December 2024 - 15:41
Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced 34 additional special train services to cater to the increased rush of pilgrims traveling to Sabarimala during January and February 2025.

These trains will connect various destinations, including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Moula Ali, Kacheguda, Kottayam, and Kollam.

Hyderabad–Kottayam–Secunderabad Specials (8 services): Stops at major stations like Begumpet, Renigunta, Salem, Coimbatore, and Ernakulam.

Moula Ali–Kottayam–Secunderabad Specials (10 services): Covers key points like Cherlapalli, Guntur, Nellore, and Tiruppur.

Kacheguda–Kottayam–Kacheguda Specials (8 Services): Includes stops at Malkajgiri, Guntur, and Aluva.

Moula Ali–Kollam–Moula Ali Specials (8 Services): Stops at important stations such as Vijayawada, Gudur, and Chengannur.

The trains are equipped with First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Coaches, according to SCR statement here on Sunday.

