SCR to run Sabarimala spl train services

South Central Railway (SCR) is running Sabarimala Special Trains, which will cover several important pilgrimage destinations enroute.

Uma Devi14 December 2024 - 15:39
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) is running Sabarimala Special Trains, which will cover several important pilgrimage destinations enroute. These trains are planned for the benefit of Ayyappa devotees visiting the Sabarimala Shrine from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

The devotees travelling by these special trains can conveniently plan to visit enroute pilgrimage centres of important temples in Kerala, SCR said in a release here on Saturday.

The temples included in the circuit are the Sastha temples at Pandalam, Kulathupuzha, Aryankavu, Achankovil and Erumeli.

Other famous temples covering enroute stations are Golden Temple at Vellore; Annamalaiyar Temple at Tiruvannamalai; Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Srirangam; Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram (Tiruchirappalli); Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai; Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at, Thiruparankundram (Madurai); Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani (Dindigul); Andal Temple at Srivilliputhur (Virudhu Nagar); Sri Krishna Temple at Punalur my

