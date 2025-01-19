SDF Commander Rejects Disarmament: Is Syria Heading Toward a Military Standoff?

Damascus: The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, has firmly rejected any plans for disarmament or the dissolution of the SDF. In a recent interview with Al Arabiya, Abdi emphasized that while the SDF is not willing to surrender its weapons, it remains open to negotiations regarding its future integration into Syria’s national military structure.

SDF’s Position on Disarmament and Integration into Syrian Army

Abdi stated that the SDF is committed to forming a unified Syrian army but stressed that any approach other than a negotiated agreement could lead to significant problems. “We haven’t decided to give up our arms or disband,” he said, further proposing the establishment of a joint military committee to explore the possibility of merging the SDF into a single national force.

Opposition to Separate Armies in Syria

The SDF commander underscored his opposition to the existence of two separate armies in Syria, calling for national unity. He noted that representatives of the SDF were not included in discussions led by Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, regarding the integration of various factions into Syria’s new Defense Ministry. “The outcome of those meetings does not concern us because we were not part of them,” Abdi explained.

Refuting Iran’s Involvement and Highlighting US Support

Abdi also addressed rumors suggesting that Iran had supplied the SDF with weaponry, including drones. He categorically denied these claims, emphasizing that the SDF has no need for Iranian arms. Instead, he highlighted the importance of US support, particularly the presence of American troops in Syria, which he described as vital in helping bridge differing viewpoints within the region.

SDF’s Role in Northern and Eastern Syria

The SDF, which has gained significant support from the United States, controls large swaths of northern and eastern Syria, primarily through its Kurdish units. A recent SDF delegation met with Syrian officials, including al-Sharaa, in Damascus on December 30, marking their first significant engagement since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.

Escalating Tensions and Turkish Offensive

The SDF’s position is further complicated by escalating tensions in northern Syria, where Turkish-backed factions have launched an offensive against Kurdish fighters. This forced the SDF to withdraw from certain areas, adding to the already volatile situation. Turkey views the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the backbone of the SDF, as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers a terrorist organization.

Syrian Government’s Position on SDF Integration

No immediate comment has been released by the new Syrian administration regarding Abdi’s statements. However, Syrian officials have previously expressed a desire to integrate all factions into a unified national army as part of a broader effort to stabilize the country.

