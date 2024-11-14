Seasonal Illnesses on the Rise in Hyderabad; Doctors Advise Early Precautions

Hyderabad: After a brief respite, seasonal illnesses are expected to surge again in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, driven by changing weather conditions, public health officials have warned. With nighttime temperatures dropping and chilly mornings becoming more common, doctors are urging residents to take preventive measures to avoid common winter ailments in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Canada Reports First Human Case of Bird Flu, Sparks Health Investigation

Key Health Highlights and Recommendations

Key Information Details Winter Illnesses Seasonal ailments like flu, respiratory infections, viral fevers, and lung diseases Increased Risk for High-Risk Groups Pregnant women, children, elderly with co-morbidities Recommended Precautions Influenza vaccines, wearing masks, indoor air quality management Main Triggers of Allergies Dust mites, molds, and cold weather tightening lung airways Common Symptoms Cough, swollen airways, seasonal flu, asthma attacks, pneumonia-like symptoms Expected Illnesses H1N1 flu, influenza, respiratory tract infections, viral fevers

Surge in Winter Illnesses Expected

Post-COVID, the winter season from November through early spring provides ideal conditions for an increase in cases of influenza, upper respiratory tract infections, viral fevers, and lung diseases in Hyderabad. Many people also struggle with winter allergies, though awareness of effective treatments remains limited. Cold weather is also known to trigger asthma flare-ups, worsening respiratory conditions for many.

Spike in Allergies and Asthma

According to the Allergy and Asthma Network of India (AANI), winter allergies may rise by up to 40%, with most cases related to upper respiratory tract infections.

“During the winter, almost 80% of allergic reactions are caused by house dust mites and molds. The cold weather causes the airways in the lungs to tighten, leading to more unpredictable and severe asthma attacks,” explains Dr. Vyakaranam Nageshwar, CEO of AANI and allergy specialist.

Anticipated Rise in Flu and Viral Fevers

Seasonal illness experts also predict an uptick in cases of swine flu (H1N1), influenza, and viral fevers this winter. Typical symptoms, such as seasonal flu, swollen airways, cough without fever, and pneumonia-like symptoms, are expected to affect children and adults.

Precautionary Measures for High-Risk Groups

High-risk groups, including pregnant women, children, and elderly individuals with co-morbidities, are advised to get an annual influenza vaccine after consulting their doctors. Wearing a mask when venturing outdoors is also recommended for such individuals.

By taking these essential precautions, Hyderabad residents can help protect themselves and their families from the seasonal illnesses expected to peak this winter.