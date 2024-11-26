‘Second Hand, Used, Wasted Life’ – Samantha Ruth Prabhu Speaks Out on Divorce Jibes!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently spoke candidly about the emotional toll her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya had on her, sharing the painful experience of dealing with public judgment and stigma. In a heartfelt interview with Galatta India, the actress opened up about the difficult labels she has faced as a divorced woman, particularly the hurtful comments that she was “second hand, used, wasted life.”

Addressing the stigma attached to divorce, Samantha revealed how such remarks made her feel cornered and pressured to accept the societal notion that divorce equals failure. “When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached to that,” she said. “You are pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like a failure. You are supposed to feel guilt and shame that you were once married, and now you are not. It can be really hard for families and girls who have gone through that.”

The actress also discussed her decision to repurpose her wedding gown into a dress, a move that she initially found painful but ultimately empowering. “Initially, it hurt. Then I decided to flip it. I’ll own it. I am separated, I am divorced.

Things haven’t been a fairytale, but that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never have the courage to live again,” she shared. “It wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything although it looked like it. It was just that ‘yes, this happened’ but it doesn’t mean my life ends there. It begins where it ends. I am happy, doing good work, with incredible people, and looking forward to the next phase of my life.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first met in 2010 on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, and their romance blossomed into marriage in October 2017. However, in October 2021, the couple announced their separation just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. The divorce was finalized the following year, marking a significant chapter in both of their lives.

Despite the challenges, Samantha’s resilience and commitment to her career and personal growth have made her an inspiration to many.