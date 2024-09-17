Second Lunar Eclipse of 2024: Will It Be Visible from India?

Delhi:The second lunar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on Wednesday, September 18. This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, which will begin at 6:12 AM IST and end at 10:12 AM IST, lasting for a total of 4 hours and 4 minutes.

Will the Eclipse be Visible in India?

This lunar eclipse will not be visible from India because it occurs during the morning hours when the moon will not be visible in the Indian sky. However, those interested can watch the eclipse live on NASA’s website. The eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and some areas of Asia.

Religious Significance of Lunar Eclipses

In India, lunar eclipses hold great religious and astrological significance. During a lunar or solar eclipse, a period called “Sutak” is observed, during which performing religious rituals or prayers is considered forbidden. Many people take special precautions and follow religious practices during eclipses.

How Does a Lunar Eclipse Occur?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface. This results in a shadow being cast on the moon, making part or all of it appear dark from certain areas of the world.