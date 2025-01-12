Secret Talks in Doha – Will Hamas Agree to Release Israeli Hostages?

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed a senior delegation to travel to Doha, Qatar, to advance negotiations with Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision followed a high-level security assessment on Saturday involving Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, and US negotiators from both the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Top Israeli Officials Leading Negotiations

The Israeli delegation includes:

David Barnea , head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency.

, head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency. Ronen Bar, chief of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service.

Their visit to Qatar underscores the urgency of securing a hostage release agreement amid escalating tensions in the region.

Israel Prepares for Military Action if No Deal is Reached

Defence Minister Israel Katz has set a January 20 deadline for Hamas to agree to a hostage release deal. On January 10, he ordered the Israeli military to prepare a “total defeat” plan for Hamas if negotiations fail.

“If Hamas does not release the hostages by the time US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, we will implement a full-scale military plan to dismantle Hamas in Gaza,” Katz warned.

The plan will address:

Military strategies for defeating Hamas.

Potential humanitarian challenges.

Political decisions needed to move forward.

Katz emphasized that Israel will not wait for post-war reconstruction plans in Gaza, stating, “No Arab or international entities will manage civilian life in Gaza until Hamas is completely dismantled.”

Conflict Escalation and Ongoing Ceasefire Talks

The Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel, resulting in about 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages taken.

For months, indirect ceasefire talks and prisoner swap negotiations have taken place, with Qatar, Egypt, and the United States mediating. In recent weeks, negotiations have gained momentum, raising hopes for a breakthrough.

As tensions rise, all eyes are on Qatar, where the latest round of high-stakes diplomacy could determine the fate of the hostages and the future of the conflict.