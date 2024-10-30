Secret Visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla to India for Wellness Retreat

Delhi: King Charles III and Queen Camilla have reportedly made a secret visit to India, arriving in Bengaluru for a three-day stay at a wellness center. According to national media reports, they have been at the center since October 27, engaging in various wellness activities.

The royal couple is said to have flown directly to India from Samoa after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from October 21 to 26. At the wellness center, they are participating in yoga and meditation sessions, while staff members are providing them with a range of treatments.

Their discreet trip is expected to conclude soon, with plans to return to Britain shortly after. The wellness center is known for its focus on yoga, meditation, and therapy treatments, making it a fitting destination for the royals’ retreat.