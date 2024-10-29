Secretariat CSO Issues Strict Memo to TGSP Staff on Conduct and Responsibilities

Hyderabad: The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Secretariat, Gangaram, issued a memo to all TGSP men and officers working at the Secretariat about their duties.

The CSO’s memo said, “We are on duty at the secretariat. Many people are watching us. What are people doing here, where are they going, whom are they meeting, who are they talking to, what they are posting on the Net etc. and many other things? So, no staffer here must interfere in unnecessary matters.

Any wrong act can affect everyone. Section 144 is in force from Monday up to a radius of two km around the Secretariat. Therefore, if more than five people gather or take part in dharnas, riots, or lay siege to the secretariat, action will be taken against them.

So, tell this to your family members, relatives, friends and fellow staff. If anyone is an admin in any WhatsApp group and has added others to the group and if any offensive posts are posted about the TGSP system and police officers’ action will be taken. Your moves are being watched. So, everyone must exit such groups immediately.

You and your family members should not participate in any unauthorised acts like dharnas, rallies, rasta rokos etc. Doing so will lead to problems. Do not post, share, or comment on anything on Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, X and WhatsApp about the TGSP system, or police officers or post material against the government.

Your moves are being monitored. Immediate departmental action will be taken if you are found to be in error. Finally, TGSP officers and staff working in the Secretariat must not intervene in the above-mentioned matters. If anything goes wrong departmental action will be taken immediately.

Any mistake made in the secretariat will have an impact on the TGSP system and everyone will have to go from here.