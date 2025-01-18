Sectarian Strife Resurges: Deadly Attack on Pakistan Aid Convoy

Peshawar: The death toll from an attack on an aid convoy in Kurram District, located in Pakistan’s volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, has risen to eight as four more bodies of missing drivers were recovered on Saturday. The region remains in turmoil as fresh sectarian violence disrupts a fragile peace.

Deadly Attack on Aid Convoy

On Thursday, a 35-vehicle aid convoy carrying essential supplies, including medicines, fruits, and vegetables, came under heavy attack while en route to Parachinar. Armed assailants used rockets and automatic weapons during a five-hour assault.

Confirmed Casualties: Eight confirmed dead, including four drivers and two security personnel.

Eight confirmed dead, including four drivers and two security personnel. Police Report: At least 10 fatalities reported, including four civilians, with six drivers still missing.

At least 10 fatalities reported, including four civilians, with six drivers still missing. Retaliation: Security forces claim six attackers were killed in counter-fire.

Sectarian Violence and Blockade

Kurram District has been cut off from the rest of Pakistan for over three months due to violent clashes between Shia and Sunni tribes. Since November, more than 150 lives have been lost in sectarian attacks, leaving the region devastated.

Initial Conflict: Violence erupted after a bus attack killed over 47 Shia Muslims, prompting retaliatory attacks on Sunni villages.

Violence erupted after a bus attack killed over 47 Shia Muslims, prompting retaliatory attacks on Sunni villages. Humanitarian Crisis: Thousands of residents are suffering from food and medicine shortages as access routes remain blocked.

Fragile Peace Deal in Jeopardy

A 14-point peace agreement was recently signed between the rival groups to pave the way for a ceasefire. However, the latest attack has disrupted the process.

Aid Convoy Impact: Relief supplies to Parachinar have been suspended due to security concerns.

Relief supplies to Parachinar have been suspended due to security concerns. Bunker Dismantling Halted: Efforts to remove militant bunkers have been paused, further delaying the implementation of the peace deal.

Local Voices and Ongoing Challenges

Residents of Kurram expressed frustration over the recurring cycles of violence and ineffective peace agreements. “Our families are dying every day due to starvation and medical issues. No progress is seen on the ground,” a local resident told IANS.

Historical Context

The Shia-Sunni conflict in Parachinar has persisted for decades, with repeated cycles of violence and temporary ceasefires. The recent unrest began in late November after a deadly bus attack, escalating into a full-blown crisis that has trapped the region in conflict.