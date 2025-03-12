Pakistan: Security Forces Conclude Jaffar Express Operation, 346 Hostages Rescued

Islamabad: The intense standoff between the Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA) Majeed Brigade and the Pakistani military following the hijacking of Jaffar Express in Bolan district has officially ended after more than 24 hours, reports confirmed on Wednesday evening.

346 Hostages Rescued, 50 Militants Killed

Security sources confirmed that the military successfully carried out a clearance operation, rescuing 346 hostages. The operation, conducted in two phases, saw 168 hostages freed overnight, followed by 178 more rescued the next day. At least 50 militants were neutralized during the operation.

Jaffar Express Hijacking: Over 400 Taken Hostage

The Quetta-to-Peshawar passenger train was seized by BLA militants, who held over 400 people hostage. Reports suggest that the attackers used women and children as human shields, making the rescue mission particularly challenging.

Militants Linked to Afghan-Based Mastermind

Intelligence sources revealed that the mastermind of the attack was in active communication with the attackers from Afghanistan. The BLA claimed responsibility for the incident and alleged that they executed at least 20 abducted security personnel after verifying their IDs.

Terrorists Halt Train, Attack Near Bolan Tunnel

The attack began on Tuesday when a large group of BLA militants forced the Jaffar Express to stop by blowing up the railway track near Tunnel No. 8 in the Dhabar area of Bolan Pass, Balochistan. The military used cargo trains to reach the site and launch a counter-operation.

Survivors Recount Harrowing Ordeal

Passengers described terrifying moments during the attack, with bullets flying from all directions. Many hostages were forced to walk seven kilometers to safety at the Panir railway station.

“We were under attack from all sides. It was horrific. Passengers covered themselves with cloths to hide,” a rescued hostage recalled.

Global Condemnation of the Attack

Several nations, including the United States, Iran, and Germany, have condemned the incident, calling for decisive action against such acts of terrorism.

Balochistan CM Vows Action Against Militants

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti chaired a high-level meeting on law and order, where he strongly condemned the attack.

“They want to impose their ideology through violence. Should we allow them to take innocent civilians off buses and kill them?” he questioned.

Bugti stressed that the militants’ actions violated the rules of war and promised strict measures to counter future threats.

“The dream of anti-national elements to divide Pakistan can never be realized. We must fight terrorism without hesitation,” he asserted.