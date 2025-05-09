Telangana: Security Stepped Up at Airport, Railway Stations, Central Institutions: DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender announced that a three-tier security system has been implemented at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, as part of heightened measures in response to Operation Sindoor. Security has also been ramped up at railway stations, bus stands, and strategic installations across the state.

Vigil at Key National Institutions, Continuous Patrolling Underway

DGP Jitender stated that intensified security has been deployed at central institutions and sensitive sites such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), and Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Hyderabad. These locations are now under 24/7 surveillance, supported by CCTV monitoring and frequent patrolling operations.

Cyber Teams to Curb Fake News; SIM Issuance Tightened

The DGP revealed that dedicated cyber teams have been formed to curb the spread of misinformation on social media. Cases are being registered against individuals circulating fake news, and measures have been taken to prevent the issuance of SIM cards without KYC compliance.

Emergency Preparedness and Control Room Activation

To manage any unforeseen situations, a control room has been set up in Hyderabad. DGP Jitender added that surveillance has increased on individuals with prior criminal records, especially those recently released from prison. An alert system app, inspired by Ukraine’s wartime protocols, is also under consideration for Telangana.

High-Level Review Meeting Held by Deputy CM Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka convened a high-level meeting with ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and senior officials, including the DGP, to review the current security scenario and coordinate the state’s preparedness efforts.

Mock Drills, Siren Systems and Emergency Protocols Suggested

The Deputy CM instructed officials to conduct mock drills, alert people 24 hours in advance during emergencies, and cancel leaves of essential department staff. He also directed the installation of siren alert systems in Hyderabad and emphasized coordination with media to ensure responsible reporting.

Civil Defence Measures and Public Awareness Campaigns

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao mentioned that civil defence mock drills have already been conducted, and notices issued to hospitals to mark rooftops with red cross signs. He added that emergency funding measures and public alert systems are being activated through the Police Command Control Center.

Area Domination Patrols Underway in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Hyderabad city police, under the South West Zone, have initiated foot patrols by SHOs and Sub-Inspectors as part of ongoing confidence-building measures and area domination operations, reinforcing the state’s preparedness amid escalating regional tensions.