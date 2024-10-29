Seema Sajdeh Expresses Concern for Children Amid Rising Threats to Salman Khan

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh, known for her role in the popular reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has opened up about her concerns following the death threats received by her former brother-in-law, Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Sajdeh, previously married to Sohail Khan, spoke with India Today about the anxiety and safety worries her family has faced in light of recent events.

In her interview, Seema reflected on her connection with the Khan family and how, despite her separation from Sohail in 2022, her relationship with the family remains strong, especially considering their two children, Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan.

“I was still married to Sohail when we began filming the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and my bond with the Khan family remains significant,” Seema shared. “When these threats surfaced, I naturally became anxious—not only for my kids but also for everyone involved. At the end of the day, everyone’s safety is a primary concern.”

The threats directed at Salman and his family stem from alleged grievances held by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The infamous Bishnoi gang reportedly holds Salman accountable for the blackbuck poaching incident from the late 1990s, demanding he seek forgiveness at a Bishnoi temple in Rajasthan.

With high-profile security concerns following an incident where shots were fired outside Salman’s home earlier this year, the Mumbai Police have heightened protection around the actor and his family.

Authorities suspect this ongoing dispute may also have links to the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman Khan. The development has raised the stakes, intensifying security protocols for those in Salman’s circle, including Seema’s sons.

For now, Seema Sajdeh, like others close to the actor, remains hopeful for the safety and well-being of her family and friends, while Bollywood and fans await the resolution of these unsettling developments.