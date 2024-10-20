Seethakka hails teachers as guides, highlights Govt initiatives

Hanmakonda (Telangana): Telangana Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya Seethakka praised teachers as essential guides who educate children and lead them on the right path, calling them second only to parents in terms of responsibility.

Speaking at a meeting organized by language teachers to express gratitude for their recent promotions, Seethakka emphasized the crucial role of teachers in shaping the future of students.

She noted that when parents find an ideal teacher, they entrust them with the responsibility of guiding and educating their children.

During her address, Seethakka highlighted the accomplishments of the Congress government following its formation. She mentioned the removal of restrictions at Praja Bhavan and reforms in the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which allowed for the swift filling of long-pending vacancies.

The Minister proudly announced that 15,000 new police personnel, 1,637 engineering posts, and 11,067 teaching posts were filled within just 65 days.

Seethakka criticised the previous BRS government for its mismanagement, including paper leaks and delays in recruitment exams, which she said unfairly affected students. She condemned attempts to exploit the emotions of unemployed youth for political gain, describing it as a harmful practice.

Congratulating the newly promoted teachers, Seethakka urged them to actively participate in the state’s development and support the government’s efforts to provide transparent and accountable governance.

She encouraged educators to continue their important work in shaping the future of Telangana’s students and strengthening the education system in the state.