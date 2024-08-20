Senior Journalist Md. Shahabuddin Hashmi Receives Aabru-e-Sahafath Award

Hyderabad: Janab Md. Shahabuddin Hashmi, a senior journalist and former Bureau Chief of Siasat Urdu Daily, was honored with the Rahaman Jaami Yaadgaar “AABRU-E-SAHAFATH AWARD” at a ceremony held at the Media Plus Auditorium.

The award was presented by Moulana Mufti Mohd Sadiq Mohiuddin Faheem Sahab in recognition of Hashmi’s distinguished contributions to journalism.

The event was graced by notable figures including Syed Azmathullah Hussaini, Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board, and Prof. S.A. Shukoor, Director of Dairathul Maarif.

The ceremony celebrated Hashmi’s extensive career and impact on Urdu journalism, highlighting his commitment to journalistic excellence and his significant role in the media landscape.