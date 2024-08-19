Senior Photojournalist Mohammed Aleemuddin Honored on World Photography Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy honored senior photojournalist Mohammed Aleemuddin at a state-level photo competition held in celebration of World Photography Day. The event took place on Monday at Hotel Green Park, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

Aleemuddin, the eldest son of Mohammed Sayeed Uddin, founder of Style Press Photo Service in Hyderabad, was awarded the second prize in the ‘Maha Lakshmi Category.’ The award recognized his exceptional work and dedication to the field of photography over a career spanning more than 33 years.

Telangana Media Academy Chairman K Sreenivas Reddy, and M. Hanumantha Rao, Special Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, were also present at the event, among other dignitaries.

In addition to the ‘Maha Lakshmi Category’ award, Aleemuddin was also presented with a consolation prize in the Best News Picture category. Both awards included a trophy, a merit certificate, and prize money.

Mohammed Aleemuddin has been a prominent figure in the world of photography in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since 1991. Throughout his illustrious career, he has received numerous accolades from the government and various organizations in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field.