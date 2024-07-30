Sensex at new peak at 81,455.40 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday ended at a fresh peak at 81,455.40 pts, registering a gain of 99.56 pts on the strength of utilities, power, and energy stocks.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 21.20 points to 24,857.30.

The market witnessed volatility, but finally it finished positive.

The Sensex opened negative at 81,349.28, easing 6 points. It slipped 125 points at 81,230.44, days low.

In late trade, it erased earlier losses and reached 81,815.27, days high, surging 460 pts before closing at 81,455.40, rising 99.56 pts from its previous close.

Stocks that glittered were Utilities by 1.97 pc, Power by 1.49 pc and Energy by 0.61 pc.

The Mid Cap gained 0.27 pc and the Small Cap by 0.88 pc.

In 30 scrips, 16 advanced and 14 declined.

The gainers were Tata Motors by 3.39 pc to Rs 1162, NTPC by 3.34 pc to Rs 407, Bajaj Finserv by 2.10 pc to Rs 1651.30, Powergrid by 2.04 pc to Rs 349.40 and Titan by 1.75 pc to Rs 3472.

The losers were Sun Pharma by 1.56 pc to Rs 1697.20, ITC by 1.11 pc to Rs 490.40, Hind Unilever by 0.87 pc to Rs 2691.40 and Bharti Airtel by 0.76 pc to Rs 1469.80.