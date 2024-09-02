Sensex at new peak; opens at 82,725.28 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Monday opened at a new high at 82,725.28 on the strength of energy, financial services, and healthcare stocks.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 98 points at 25,333.60.

The equity market remained on top for the tenth straight session on Monday.

The BSE registered intraday high and low at 82,725.28 and 82,499.73 points, respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 25,333.65 and 25,281.65 points, respectively.

However, the Mid Cap fell 0.10 pc and the Small Cap by 0.23 pc.

In 30 scrips, 21 advanced while 9 declined.

The gainers were Bajaj Finserv by 2.92 pc to Rs 1834.45, HCL Technology by 2.28 pc to Rs 1792.10, Bajaj Finance by 2.05 pc to Rs 7353.65, and ITC by 1.82 pc to Rs 511.

The losers were Tata Motors by 1.38 pc to Rs 1094.10, Bharti Airtel by 1.05 pc to Rs 1572.20, M&M by 1.05 pc to Rs 2776.60, and NTPC by 0.88 pc to Rs 412.75.