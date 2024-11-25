Sensex, Nifty Jump as BJP’s Historic Win in Maharashtra Sparks Market Rally

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty indices surged in early trade on Monday, reflecting a robust rally across the stock market following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s massive win in Maharashtra’s assembly elections. The political triumph of the ruling alliance significantly boosted market sentiment, driving the indices to new highs.

Sensex Soars 1,289 Points, Nifty Jumps 405 Points

The BSE Sensex opened with a notable gain of 1,289.89 points, reaching 80,407, while the NSE Nifty surged 405.25 points to touch 24,312.50 in early trade on Monday. This uptick follows a sharp rally from the previous day, fueled by market optimism following the political outcome in Maharashtra.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, top gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance. These stocks witnessed strong upward movement as investors flocked to the market following the positive political news. On the other hand, JSW Steel and Infosys faced some pressure, being among the laggards in the early session.

Maharashtra Election Results Propel Market Optimism

The strong performance of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra was a key driver behind the market’s upward swing. The alliance secured a record number of seats in the state elections, delivering a significant boost to investor sentiment. This victory is seen as a positive political development, encouraging investors to enter the markets.

“The sharp upswing in the market is primarily driven by the BJP’s extraordinary performance in Maharashtra. The political message from this election is immensely positive for market sentiment,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The political backdrop from the Maharashtra assembly polls is being viewed as a favorable sign for the ruling party and its ability to deliver policy stability.

Market Sentiment Boosted by BJP’s Maharashtra Victory

The BJP’s victory in Maharashtra has not only increased optimism in Indian markets but also reverberated across global markets. Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, highlighted that market sentiment is expected to remain positive due to the BJP-led alliance’s success in the state, alongside a rally in global equities.

Also Read | Sensex surges 855 pts despite geo-political tensions, PSU bank stocks shine

Global markets also saw encouraging results, with US stock markets closing in positive territory on Friday. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Oil Prices and Foreign Investments

On the global commodities front, Brent crude oil prices dipped by 0.37%, trading at USD 74.89 per barrel. Despite this minor drop, oil prices remain within a favorable range, contributing positively to market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) had a cautious approach on Friday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,278.37 crore. However, the overall positive political and global economic outlook helped maintain the upward momentum in the markets.

Historical Market Rally Continues

The rally that began on Friday continued into Monday’s trading session. On Friday, the BSE Sensex had surged by 1,961.32 points or 2.54%, closing at 79,117.11, while the Nifty had soared by 557.35 points, or 2.39%, closing at 23,907.25. This marked a significant recovery for both indices, with the market reacting favorably to the political developments in Maharashtra.

Outlook for the Markets

As the markets digest the political changes and their potential economic impact, analysts predict that the BJP-led Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra will continue to influence market movements positively. With expectations of policy stability and a favorable business environment, investors are likely to maintain a bullish outlook.

Given the ongoing rally, investors are advised to keep a close watch on the global economic trends and the domestic political landscape, as these factors are likely to drive market direction in the coming days. The positive sentiment is also expected to be bolstered by India’s strong fundamentals and the market’s resilience amid global volatility.

Conclusion:

The Sensex and Nifty indices’ impressive gains following the BJP’s victory in Maharashtra reflect a broader optimism in the Indian market. With strong domestic and global cues, the stock market is poised for further growth in the short term. Investors should stay alert to market trends and political developments to capitalize on the ongoing positive momentum.