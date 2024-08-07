Sensex rebounds over 700 points

Mumbai: After two sessions of downfall, the BSE Sensex jumped 722 points to 79,315.25 in early trade on strong global cues.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 236.20 points to 24,875 points.

The equity market was seen in action mode as all sectoral indices were seen.

The BSE registered intraday highs and lows at 79,639.30 and 79,293.95 pts, respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 24,306.45 and 24,226.05 points, respectively.

The Mid Cap moved up 1.74 pc and the Small Cap by 1.05 pc.

The gainers were M & M by 2.57 pc to Rs 2698.90, Adani Ports by 2.29 pc to Rs 1527.50, Powergrid by 1.82 pc to Rs 900, and Ultrasemco by 1.74 pc to Rs 11526.10.

The losers were Asian Paints by 1.08 pc to Rs 3066.65, Kotak Bank by 0.27 pc to Rs 1766.45, Bharti Airtel by 0.25 pc to Rs 1440, and Titan by 0.12 pc to Rs 3333.