Sensex zooms 1330.96 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday registered massive gains of 1330.96 pts to close at 80,436.84 on strong global peers.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) spurted by 397.40 pts at 24,541.15.

The equity market remained strong for another session on Friday.

Heavy buying in IT, Metal, and Realty stocks kept the market firm.

US economic data erased the fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy.

The BSE Sensex opened on a strong note at 79,754.85, up 649 pts.

During the day it was zoomed 1413 pts at 80,518.21, days high,

before closing at 80,436.84, advancing 1330.96 pts from its previous close.

The stocks that kept the market firm were IT at 2.72 pc, Realty at 2.45 pc, and Technology at 2.23 pc.

The Mid-cap rose 1.80 pc and the Small cap by 0.70 pc.

In 30 scrips, 29 advanced while 1 declined.

The gainers were Tech Mahindra by 3.94 pc to Rs 1584, M& M by 3.43 pc to Rs 2840, Tata Motors by 3.39 pc to Rs 1098, Ultracemco by 2.90 pc to Rs 11321.15 and TCS by 2.80 pc to Rs 4414.90.

The some loser was Sun Pharma by 0.05 pc to Rs 1741.