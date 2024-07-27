SETA to hold its 5th edition of 3-day ElectricExpo 2024 in Hyderabad from Aug 29

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) is organizing ‘ElectricExpo 2024’, a premier event for innovation in the electrical industry at HITEX here from August 29-31.

Union Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy, and Telangana Industries Minister Sridhar Babu will participate in the event.

According to the association, the India wires and cables market size has reached a value of nearly Rs 1,083.71 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 percent between 2024 and 2032 to reach around Rs 3655.81 billion by 2032.

The event themed “Powering Progress-Pioneering Tomorrow: Igniting Change”, promises to be an epicenter for transformative ideas, cutting-edge technologies, and collaborative initiatives, bringing together pioneers and visionaries from the electrical, LED, solar, and automation sectors, said SETA President Suresh Jain and Secretary Jeet Seth in a joint press conference here on Saturday.

The Association has a strong membership of 450 and this event would be the 5th edition of the SETA is one of its kind expositions featuring more than 100 renowned electric brands under one roof, said Suresh.

Tech seminars by various industry experts on renewable energy, green energy, energy efficient homes, and low voltage equipment will also be held at the three-day expo, he added.

Jeet said the event is an ideal platform to amalgamate and merge the electric potential and energy efficient products, devices, and concepts too.

The Expo is not just an exhibition, and it is a pivotal moment in shaping the future landscape of energy and automation, he added.

Polycab India Vice President (sales) Biju Pancharath, Expo Project Chairman Sudhir Kothari and SETA media Coordinator Siddharth Kewalramani were also present.