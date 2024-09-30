Settlement of 12,37,349 Cases in National Lok Adalat Held in Telangana

Hyderabad: In line with the directives of the National Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat was successfully conducted across the state of Telangana on September 28, 2024, aimed at settling pending and pre-litigation cases, including consumer disputes.

The event was organized under the leadership of Hon’ble Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana and Patron-in-Chief of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The initiative was further guided by Hon’ble Justice Sujoy Paul, Executive Chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, and Hon’ble Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee.

The Telangana State Legal Services Authority coordinated with Principal District Judges-cum-Chairpersons of the District Legal Services Authorities, other stakeholders, and the High Court Legal Services Committee to conduct the National Lok Adalat throughout the state.

During the Lok Adalat, a total of 12,37,349 cases were settled, which included 6,32,900 pre-litigation cases and 6,04,449 pending court cases of various categories.

The Lok Adalat also resulted in the disbursement of ₹224 crores in compensation to beneficiaries of the settled cases.

This large-scale legal resolution event marks a significant effort towards expediting justice and alleviating the backlog of cases in Telangana’s judicial system.