Seven Maoists Killed in Police Encounter in Telangana’s Mulugu District

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations, Telangana Police have neutralized seven Maoists in an encounter that took place in the Eturunagaram forest area of Mulugu district. The operation, which was carried out by the state’s elite anti-Naxal force, the Greyhounds, resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the suspected Maoist ultras.

According to Senior Police officials, the encounter began during a combing operation by the Greyhounds in the dense forest region. The police were reportedly targeting a group of Maoists believed to be operating in the area. During the confrontation, seven Maoists were killed, and two AK-47 rifles were seized from the scene, authorities confirmed.

One of the deceased Maoists has been identified as Kursam Mangu, also known as Bhadru, who was serving as the Secretary of the Telangana State Committee of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in the Yellandu Narsampet region. The police have described him as one of the key operatives in the area.

The operation is seen as a significant success in the state’s long-standing efforts to curb the Maoist insurgency, which has had a presence in several forested regions of Telangana for decades. The state police have commended the Greyhounds for their effective action, noting that the encounter is part of a broader strategy to dismantle Maoist networks in the region.

SP of Mulugu District, Dr. Shabarish, confirmed the deaths and stated that the security forces would continue their operations to ensure that any remaining Naxalites are neutralized. Authorities are also continuing to monitor the area for any additional threats.

The police have been intensifying their anti-Naxal operations in the region following intelligence reports indicating an uptick in Maoist activities. The Greyhounds, known for their expertise in counter-insurgency operations, have been pivotal in these efforts.

This incident marks a critical phase in Telangana’s ongoing battle against the Maoist insurgency, and the police’s swift response reflects the state’s resolve to tackle extremism head-on.