Seven Members of a Family Killed in Mumbai Building Fire

Mumbai: A devastating fire caused by a short circuit in a two-story building in Mumbai’s Chembur area claimed the lives of seven members of a single family, including two children, early this morning. The tragic incident occurred in Siddharth Colony around 5 a.m.

According to fire department officials, the blaze started on the ground floor in a shop that stored electrical equipment and quickly spread to the upper floor, where the family resided.

The victims have been identified as Preeti Prem Gupta (6), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Dharmdev Gupta (39), Prem Chhediram Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chhediram Gupta (15), and Geeta Devi Dharmdev Gupta (60). They were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The fire brigade managed to control the fire after two hours of efforts. Further details on the incident are awaited.